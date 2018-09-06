× Police release details of Wednesday’s deadly two-car crash in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO — Washington Township Police have released details on a deadly accident that occurred Wednesday at 5:31 p.m. at the intersection of Midvale Road and Buchanan Trail East.

According to police, a 2018 Honda CR-V driven by James Shockey of Smithsburg, Maryland, was traveling north on Midvale Road when it entered the intersection and struck a 1987 Chevrolet El Camino driven by Brenda Colesanti of Fairfield.

The impact occurred on the driver’s side of Colesanti’s vehicle. Shockey’s vehicle spun in a counterclockwise direction and came to rest facing west on the eastern berm, at the entrance to the Waynesboro Marketplace, police say.

The impact caused Colesanti’s vehicle to spin. It came to rest facing south in the entrance to the Waynesboro Marketplace, police say.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Shockey was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. Colesanti was found dead at the scene when emergency personnel arrived, police say.