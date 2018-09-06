× Police seek help in identifying suspect purse snatcher at Lancaster donut shop

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspected purse snatcher who struck at Duck Donuts on August 28.

According to Manheim Township Police, the woman entered the donut shop, located on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike, at about 3:03 p.m. and took another customer’s purse and its contents. The purse was hanging on the back of a chair, police say.

The suspect then fled the store.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township Police Sgt. Michael T. Piacentino at (717) 569-6401 ext. 1583 or submit an anonymous online tip.