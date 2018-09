× Police seeking witnesses to crash involving Manheim Township Police Officer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking witnesses to a crash involving a Manheim Township Police Officer.

On September 4 around 4:25 p.m., a Manheim Township Police Officer was on duty and operating a marked patrol vehicle when it was involved in a crash with another motorist.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.