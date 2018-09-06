Preparations for York Fair in full swing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What looks like a construction zone today, will be a kids — and let’s be honest, adults too— wonderland tomorrow.

“it’s like Mardis Gras. You wait for it, the people come, we’ve got beads we throw out to the people,” said Peter Katz, who owns some of the games at the York Fair.

The York Fair, America’s first fair, will kick off it’s 253rd year on Friday, complete with games, rides, and of course, food.

“With the funnel cakes, the candy apples, the snow cones and french fries, and you’ll have a fabulous time,” said Katz.

But before the fun can officially start, the games will need their prizes, the funnel cakes will need their dough, and the ferris wheel will need its carts.

“If you can keep the center of the ride on the ground, the sweep on the center, the seat on the sweep, and the people in the seat, you’ve got a safe ride,” said Danny Abner, ride inspector.

Abner travels to 30 fairs across the country each year, making sure the rides are safe.

And so far, his track record is spotless.

He says each ride is inspected from set up to tear down, and every day in-between.

“They ride more people than any mass transit system in the world with fewer accidents,” said Abner.

He spent all day carefully checking each and every ride.

Meanwhile across the grandstand, Katz is busy hanging prizes for his games.

He says over the next ten days, he will hand out 3,000 prizes from one game alone.

And the best part, he says, is watching the parents lose.

“I go over to the adults that didn’t win and say a little girl on number 12 beat you!” said Katz.

For a full schedule, visit http://yorkfair.org/