Royals claim former Phillies' P Ben Lively off waivers

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have lost a young starter via a waiver claim.

The Kansas City Royals claimed P Ben Lively off of waivers.

Lively, 26, struggled in five starts to begin the season, posting a 6.85 ERA before suffering a back injury.

Once placed on the Disabled List, Lively returned to pitch at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and posted a 2.42 ERA over 8 starts and 11 total appearances.

Now, the Royals will likely slide Lively into their rotation for the rest of the season, as he may have a chance to catch on with a good performance for the young squad.