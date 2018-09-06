× Schuylkill County man accused of burglary, theft of tools and equipment from Lebanon County garage

UNION TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — State Police have charged a 19-year-old Schuylkill County man with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property in connection to an August 30 break-in at a Lebanon County garage.

Bailey S. Miller, 19, of Pine Grove, is accused of breaking into a garage and stealing several Snap-On tools and stereo equipment.

Some of the allegedly stolen tools were located on September 1, and police responded to Miller’s residence on the first block of Lincoln Road in Tremont Township. Miller allegedly admitted he had some of the items that were reported stolen in the burglary at his residence. Police say they found the stolen stereo equipment inside Miller’s home.

Miller then admitted to taking the items from the victim’s garage on two occasions between July 1 and August 16, police say.

He was transported to Lebanon County Central Booking on September 6, and arraigned on the charges.

Police are still trying to locate the suspected stolen tools, which include a Snap On air hammer, a Snap On tap and die set, a Snap On coolant vacuum kit, a Snap On wrench kit, and a 1/4-inch Snap On air ratchet set.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Trooper Eric Dreisbach at (717) 865-2194.