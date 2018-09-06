× ‘Smokey and the Bandit,’ ‘Boogie Nights’ star Burt Reynolds dies at 82

Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds died Thursday of a heart attack in a Florida hospital, according to TMZ.

Reynolds was 82.

He was reportedly taken to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. His family was with him when he died.

Reynolds reportedly had heart problems for years; he underwent major heart surgery in February 2010.

A former college football player at Florida State — ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was his roommate — Reynolds went on to become a star of movies and television.

He is most famous for his movies “Smokey and the Bandit,” “The Longest Yard,” “Hooper,” “Cannonball Run,” “Deliverance,” “Stroker Ace,” and “Boogie Nights.”

The latter film earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1997. He won a Golden Globe award for his portrayal of porn director Jack Horner in the film.

Reynolds is survived by his son.

