State Police release results of three-day Labor Day enforcement on roadways

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– State Police have released the results of a three-day holiday enforcement effort on the roadways from September 1-3.

Troop J, which included York, Lancaster, Avondale, and Embreeville, targeted violations relating to distracted driving, aggressive driving, commercial vehicle safety, impaired driving, and highway criminal interdiction along major roads through Lancaster, York, and Chester Counties.

Here are the enforcement statistics from the detail: