State Police release results of three-day Labor Day enforcement on roadways
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– State Police have released the results of a three-day holiday enforcement effort on the roadways from September 1-3.
Troop J, which included York, Lancaster, Avondale, and Embreeville, targeted violations relating to distracted driving, aggressive driving, commercial vehicle safety, impaired driving, and highway criminal interdiction along major roads through Lancaster, York, and Chester Counties.
Here are the enforcement statistics from the detail:
- 636 speeding citations
- 8 Child restraint citations
- 32 seatbelt citations
- 736 other driving citations
- 47 DUI arrests
- 36 Criminal Arrests