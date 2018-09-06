Temperatures begin to tumble Friday and drop further into the weekend

UNSETTLED PATTERN BEGINS: Showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening. There is a small chance one or two could become strong to severe and contain strong wind gusts. The few areas, saw extreme flooding last Friday may be susceptible to minor flooding if storms move overhead but the rest of the area should handle anything that developments. The front responsible for the showers and thunderstorms, stalls nearby for Friday keeping the threat to end the week. Significant changes to our temperatures begin too. Readings fall back to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Bring an umbrella and rain coat for Friday night football just to be safe. Heading into the weekend, the front nudges more south.

WET WEEKEND AHEAD: Plenty of cloud cover for Saturday. The day begins with showers then remains mostly cloudy. While there will be some dry hours, I suggest keeping the umbrella with you. High pressure to our north moves more east, shifting our flow off the Atlantic Saturday evening. The easterly flow is stubborn through Sunday and continues even into early next week. This sets up a wetter second half to the weekend. And, while moisture from the remnants of what was Tropical Depression Gordon stays mostly to our northwest, some shower activity could enhance the already wet conditions. Temperatures are greatly impacted and much cooler in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Plenty of early showers make it a wet start to the week. Highs are held in the lower and middle 70s. Drier hours return Tuesday but with a stalled front nearby, we can’t rule out a few showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon. It is warmer in the lower 80s. Wednesday, a couple of showers and thunderstorms are still possible. Thursday looks drier for now and warmer in the lower 80s. Much can change to the forecast next week depending on track of Hurricane Florence. We’ll keep you posted daily.

