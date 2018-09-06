× The Stanley Cup is coming to Hershey in October

HERSHEY — One of the greatest prizes in all of sports will make its way to Hershey’s Giant Center in October.

The Hershey Bears announced Thursday that they will host the Stanley Cup on Sunday, October 7. That night, before the Bears host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 5 p.m., fans will have the chance to have their picture taken with hockey’s most revered trophy.

“It’s a thrill to work with the Hockey Hall of Fame and the NHL to bring the Stanley Cup to our loyal fans in Hershey,” said Hershey’s vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. “With 14 former Bears on the roster of the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, Hershey played a large part in our affiliate’s victory, so it’s only appropriate the Stanley Cup spends time in Chocolatetown, U.S.A.

“As we get closer to the date, we look forward to sharing further details with our fans on what promises to be a special night.”

Season Ticket Holders will be able to take part in an exclusive session with the Stanley Cup before the doors open for Hershey’s game against the Sound Tigers. Further details, and a complete schedule of events will be distributed in the coming months.

In addition to the Stanley Cup, the Conn Smythe Trophy, the Rocket Richard Trophy, and the Prince of Wales Trophy will also appear in Hershey on Oct. 7.

The Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the playoff MVP, and the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, given to the NHL’s regular season top goal scorer, were both won by Washington captain Alex Ovechkin. The Capitals also claimed the Prince of Wales Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions on the way to their first Stanley Cup title.