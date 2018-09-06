× Two Delaware residents charged with armed robbery of Lebanon County bank

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Two Delaware residents are facing charges after an armed robbery at a bank in Annville.

Jason Osborne, 31, and Sara Corkadel, 27, are charged with three counts of robbery, conspiracy, and theft.

On September 5 around 1:25 p.m., an armed robbery occurred at the Hershey Federal Credit Union in the 700 block of East Main Street.

A short time after the robbery, Osborne and Corkadel were apprehended and remanded to Lebanon County Correctional Facility.