× West Shore School District to dismiss early Thursday due to heat, humidity

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The West Shore School District has announced an early dismissal for all its schools today due to temperatures and humidity.

The school district posted this message on its Twitter page:

Thursday, September 6, 2018 – Due to the temperatures and humidity in our buildings, all West Shore School District schools will be dismissing early today, Thursday, September 6th. We will dismiss secondary students at 11:45 a.m. and elementary students at 12:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/c7HmEr5cVN — West Shore S.D. (@westshoresd) September 6, 2018