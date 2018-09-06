× York City police officer accused of assaulting wife in May retires from force

YORK — A veteran officer with the York City Police Department retired earlier this summer after being charged with assaulting his wife in May, York City Chief of Staff Phil Given confirmed Thursday.

Richie Page Blymier, 48, of Spring Grove, submitted a letter to the city on June 28 stating he was stepping down, effective July 15, Given confirmed.

Blymier had worked in the police department since 1996, according to Given.

He is free on $5,000 secured bail, according to court documents.

Blymier was arraigned Aug. 22 in York County Court on his charges of simple assault and harassment, court records show.