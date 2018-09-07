Allen Middle School to reopen today after mold issues

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Allen Middle School will reopen today after dealing with mold issues over the past week.

The West Shore School District posted this message on its Facebook page:

UPDATE FOR ALLEN FAMILIES: Two thumbs up from Mr. Granger and Ms. Mulholland! Allen Middle School will reopen tomorrow, Friday, September 7, 2018, cycle day 3. The following message is being sent out to Allen families.

Good afternoon Allen parents, students, and staff,

The air quality test results are back and Allen Middle School will reopen tomorrow, Friday, September 7, 2018, cycle day 3.

The results indicate 25 of the 26 classrooms tested are ready for students and staff. While these rooms still require some additional work (rearranging furniture and replacing decorations) they are functional, and with our students help tomorrow and a little mustang mojo, we are confident it will be a great day and a wonderful opportunity to build our school community.

We are still waiting for the test results from the six rooms sampled today, Thursday, and will be conducting additional remediation in room 17, the one room tested Wednesday which did not pass the air quality test. These rooms will be sealed off for now.

The staff at Allen is looking forward to welcoming students back tomorrow, as we re-kickoff the 2018-2019 school year. Please mark your calendar and plan to attend our Back to School Night which has been rescheduled for September 19 starting at 6 p.m.

See you tomorrow!

Brian Granger, Principal

Lyndsey Mulholland, Assistant Principal

Allen Middle School