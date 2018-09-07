× Antenna TV will mark the 40th anniversary of ‘Mork & Mindy’ with an all-day marathon September 14

CHICAGO — This month marks the 40th anniversary of the year the classic TV show Mork & Mindy first hit the airwaves.

To mark the occasion, Antenna TV, Tribune Broadcasting’s multicast entertainment network, will air an all-day Mork & Mindy marathon on Thursday, September 14.

The show starred the late comedy legend Robin Williams as Mork, a curious alien from the planet Orson who came to Earth to learn about humanity. He was taken in by Mindy, portrayed by Pam Dawber.

The Antenna TV marathon will air from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. — that’s 18 1/2 hours of classic comedy. Episodes will feature guest appearances from cosmic stars like David Letterman, Jonathan Winters and Raquel Welch.

The “Mork & Mindy 40th Anniversary Marathon” marathon will air the following:

5:00 AM Mork Moves In 5:30 AM Mork in Love

6:00 AM Mork Goes Public 6:30 AM A Mommy for Morky

7:00 AM Mork’s Seduction 7:30 AM Mork’s Greatest Hits

8:00 AM Mork and the Immigrant 8:30 AM Mork Goes Erk

9:00 AM Mork’s Mixed Emotions 9:30 AM Mork’s Night Out

10:00 AM Stark Raving Mork 10:30 AM Dr. Morkrnstein

11:00 AM Mork vs. The Necrotons 11:30 AM Mork vs. The Necrotons (Part 2)

12:00 PM NThey Raided Mind-Ski’s 12:30 PM Dial “N” for Nelson

1:00 PM Little Orphan Morkie 1:30 PM Invasion of Mork Snatchers

2:00 PM Exisor’s Wedding 2:30 PM Mork the Prankster

3:00 PMMork and the Bum Rap 3:30 PM Mindy Gets the Job

4:00 PM Mindy, Mindy, Mindy 4:30 PM Mork Meets Robin Williams

5:00 PM Mork, the Swinging Single 5:30 PM Mork and the Family Reunion

6:00 PM Through the Morkvine 6:30 PM Limited Engagement

7:00 PM The Wedding 7:30 PM The Honeymoon

8:00 PM Pregnancy Show 8:30 PM Mama Mork

9:00 PM Long Before We Met 9:30 PM PS 2001

10:00 PM The TV Show 10:30 PM Midas Mork

11:00 PM Mork Report, The (Report to Orson)