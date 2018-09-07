Cooler with a few showers and rumbles Friday, but damper and cooler for the rest of the weekend

COOLING DOWN/MORE SHOWER CHANCES: We break the heat Friday, but Thursday’s cold front stalls nearby. That keeps the chance for showers and thunderstorms alive for Friday, and even through the weekend. Friday is partly sunny to mostly cloudy. There’s the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. The best chance is during the afternoon. Some locally heavy downpours are a potential. If these downpours happen to occur in some of the hardest hit spots with rainfall at the end of last week, issues could resurface. However, widespread issues throughout Central PA is not likely for today. Temperatures fall back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Grab the umbrella for and evening plans. Showers become more plentiful, especially through the night. Lows dip all the way into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The setup remains dreary for Saturday. Some on-and-off showers are possible are likely through the morning. Some dry time slips in for the afternoon. It remains cloudy, and this keeps temperatures quite cool. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s to to near 70 degrees. Sunday brings a better chance for periods of rain and shower activity. This will be the wetter day of the two. It’s cooler as well, with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. There’s a bit of a breeze out of the east too. .

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings a little drying, but more than likely, some shower and thunderstorm chances remain. It’s muggy, with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees. This will depend on shower coverage, however. The pattern remains sluggish into Tuesday, so the thunderstorm chances remain. Temperatures should be warmer, with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A couple isolated thunderstorms are still possible for Wednesday. It’s warm and stuffy, with readings back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday brings the chance for a couple thunderstorms like Wednesday, but much of the day is dry. Temperatures are a bit higher in the 80s.

There’s a lot of talk currently about the tropics and what Florence might bring to the East Coast late next week. The simple answer is that it’s too early to know of any potential impacts to the U.S., let alone give a potential landfall with any degree of certainty (if one were to even happen). For now, Bermuda needs to watch it. There will be a little more clarity on potential impacts to the U.S. by Sunday, but several days after that will be needed to fine tune those details further. We will watch it closely to see if there are any impacts to Central PA in the form of rainfall through early next week. But again, it is too early to even make educated guesses on that. For now, it’s a waiting game, as it always is with these tropical systems.

Have a great weekend!