Eagles stuff Falcons in NFL opener, 18-12

PHILADELPHIA– The NFL opener ended much like the last time the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons faced off — with an incomplete pass to WR Julio Jones in the end zone.

While the last match up in January solidified a playoff win for the Eagles, Thursday’s game marked the first game of the NFL season, and the first win for Philadelphia.

Both offenses struggled to gain any consistency last night, with Atlanta heading to the halftime break with a 6-3 lead.

After some adjustments to the game plan, Philadelphia came out with a power-run attack that allowed them to outscore the Falcons 15-6 over the game’s final half.

QB Nick Foles went 19 for 34 with no TD’s and 1 INT, while RB Jay Ajayi had 15 carries for 62 yards and 2 TD’s.

WR Nelson Agholor had the most memorable play of the night, when he completed a pass to Foles in a play that appeared eerily similar to the one the New England Patriots attempted to complete in February’s Super Bowl against Philadelphia:

On the other side, QB Matt Ryan went 21 for 43 with no TD’s and 1 INT. Jones had 10 catches for 169 yards, but was unable to come down in bounds with the ball on the game’s final play:

Philadelphia’s defense proved to be a force all night, as Ryan consistently had pressure in his face. LB Jordan Hicks had 1.5 sacks, and defensive linemen Chris Long and Fletcher Cox had 1.5 and 1 sack respectively.

Now, the Eagles get 10 days off until they travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 16 at 1:00 p.m.

