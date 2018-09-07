× Goddard School teacher, caretaker charged with possession & distribution of child pornography

CHESTER COUNTY — A teacher and caretaker at the Goddard School in West Bradford Township faces charges after he allegedly uploaded depictions of child pornography at his residence, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Tyler Smith, 25, was charged Friday with possession and distribution of child pornography as well as criminal use of a communication facility.

In August, the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip detailed that Tumblr, an online social media service, had reported a user uploading depictions of child pornography, according to police.

Tumblr provided the contraband images and logs showing the actor’s IP address, which was found to have occurred at Smith’s home in West Bradford Township, police say.

Following an investigation and a search warrant of Smith’s residence, he was taken into custody while at the Goddard School.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 15.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation should contact PSP – Embreeville Trooper at Jason Sperrazza at 610-486-6280.