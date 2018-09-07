HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Hershey at Milton Hershey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hershey (0-2) at Milton Hershey (2-0)

Throw out the records in this one; it’s the 76th edition of the Cocoa Bean Bowl, a crosstown rivalry that dates all the way back to 1943. Hershey has a slight edge in the series, with a 37-35-3 record. The Trojans defeated Milton Hershey 15-14 last season, snapping the Spartans’ run of three straight Cocoa Bean Bowl victories.

But this year, the Trojans are off to an 0-2 start after dropping decisions to Palmyra (21-17) and Cedar Crest (28-14) in Weeks 1 and 2. Hershey has had a bit of trouble getting the offense rolling so far, averaging just 250 total yards per game in its two losses. The defense has also struggled, allowing 340 yards per game, including 200 per game on the ground.

The Trojans’ standout player thus far has been quarterback Jay Rodriguez, who leads the team in rushing (63 carries, 277 yards, two touchdowns) and has accounted for three of the team’s four offensive touchdowns in the first two weeks.

Rodriguez has completed 14 of 31 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. He’s been picked off once.

Milton Hershey enters the Cocoa Bean Bowl with an unblemished record, having dispatched Annville-Cleona (39-13) and Susquehanna Township (14-8) in its first two games. Chiago Anyanwu’s 13-yard TD run with 3:34 left was the difference in last week’s victory over Hanna Township.

Milton Hershey is doing almost all its damage on the ground; the Spartans have just 29 passing yards in their first two games. Anyanwu is the top dog in the backfield, with 258 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries through Milton Hershey’s first two games. Naeem Cross has 192 yards and four scores on 16 carries for the Spartans.

Meanwhile, Milton Hershey’s defense is allowing just 177 yards per game through two weeks.