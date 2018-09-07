× Lenkerville Elementary School to be closed today due to air quality testing

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Lenkerville Elementary School will be closed today due to air quality testing, after a “mold-like substance” was found in a custodial closet.

The school posted this message on its website:

Due to air quality testing, Lenkerville Elementary is closed for students Friday, September 7, 2018. Lenkerville Elementary staff should report to the middle school/high school complex at regular time.

The school posted a more detailed message on its Facebook page: