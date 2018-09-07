Links Series chargers used with golf carts recalled due to fire, burn hazards

BETHESDA, Md. — The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 19,000 Links Series chargers Thursday.

Description: This recall involves Links Series chargers with model numbers 28080, 28090 or 28100. The chargers are used with golf carts. The recalled chargers are black or aluminum and measure approximately 11 inches long by 8 ¾ inches wide by 9 ½ inches tall. “Lester Electrical” and “Links Series” are printed on the front of the recalled chargers along with a picture of a golfer. The recalled chargers were manufactured between week 29 of 2014 and week 48 of 2016. The date code is embedded in the serial number as the first four digits with the first and second digits representing the week and the third and fourth digits representing the year. The serial and model numbers are printed on the ratings label on the back of the charger.

Hazard: The control board can fail and overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 12 reports of failed control boards that showed signs of overheating or burning. No injuries have been reported.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact Lester Electrical to receive a free replacement control board or schedule a free repair.

Sold At: Direct from Lester Electrical and distributors and online at http://www.GolfCartGarage.com from July 2014 through November 2016 for about $400.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission