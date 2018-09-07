Lower Paxton Police seek to identify suspected Hobby Lobby thief

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — Police are trying to identify a man suspected of stealing multiple items from a Hobby Lobby Store on Jonestown road on two different occasions last month.

According to Lower Paxton Township Police, the suspect entered the store on the 5000 block of Jonestown Road and stealing the items. The incidents happened on August 27 and August 28, police say.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police directly by calling 717-558-6900 or by submitting a tip through this website.