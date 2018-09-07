Man wanted in connection with September 3 shooting in York City

YORK — York City Police are looking for an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of West King Street.

Infinite Corbett, of York, is wanted for attempted homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried and recklessly endangering another person, according to police.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to Corbett’s arrest, police say. All information will be kept anonymous.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using tip line: