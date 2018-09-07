Off-duty officer entered wrong apartment, shot and killed resident

DALLAS, Texas – Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting involving an off-duty police officer.

According to news release, the officer arrived home around 10 p.m. Thursday after working a full shift. Police said she was in full uniform when she walked into an apartment she thought was her own and fired her weapon at the man inside.

The @DallasPD says an off-duty officer entered what she believed was her own apartment at @SouthSideFlatsD but it was not. The person inside was shot and killed. More details to come. @FOX4 @FOX4Terry @GoodDayFox4 pic.twitter.com/7Ax5IVDh1D — Ashley Paredez (@AshleyOnFox4) September 7, 2018

Fellow officers were called to the scene where they administered first aid to the 26-year-old victim. Police said he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer who fired the shots was not injured. The police department said she will be placed on administrative leave while an investigation is completed.