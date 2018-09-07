Penbrook man accused of impersonating a police constable, carrying firearm without license

HARRISBURG — A 33-year-old Penbrook man has been accused of impersonating a police constable by Penbrook Borough Police, who say they discovered the ruse when performing a traffic stop on the suspect last month.

Joshua Joseph was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, impersonating a public servant and speeding in the incident, which occurred on August 8.

According to police, officers performed a traffic stop on a white Ford Crown Victoria, which had emergency lights mounted inside the vehicle. Joseph, the driver of the car, was in possession of a loaded .40-caliber pistol, but did not have a license to carry a firearm, police say.

Joseph also allegedly had police-type equipment like a duty belt and a shirt that read “Constable,” police say.

Further investigation revealed Joseph had identified himself as a state constable to at least one other person prior to the traffic stop, police say.

There is no record of Joseph being sworn in as a constable, according to police.