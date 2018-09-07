× Police: Five minors accused of causing damage inside Lebanon business

LEBANON — Five minors are accused of entering a business on the 1300 block of Cumberland Street during the month of June and intentionally causing damage inside, according to Lebanon City Police.

Four of the five minors allegedly started fires inside the business, which occurred between June 1 and June 25, police say.

Two 13-year-old girls and two boys — ages 11 and 12 — are charged with criminal trespass, conspiracy, arson and criminal mischief. Though, the two boys face an additional charge of burglary, police add.

An 11-year-old boy has been charged with burglary and conspiracy in connection with the incidents.