Police: Lancaster man charged after he allegedly assaulted repo man last month

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man has been charged with simple assault and unlawful restraint following an altercation with a tow truck driver, according to police.

The incident occurred August 9 outside of 43-year-old Lester St Valle’s residence in the 300 block of Weaver Road.

While the victim was in the process of lawfully repossessing St Valle’s Toyota Camry, he allegedly entered into the tow truck and began throwing the victim’s belongings out onto the ground — including the keys to the truck, police say.

Police allege that St Valle then ripped the victim’s t-shirt to shreds and held him down, forcing the victim to lower the Toyota off of the lift.

Police add that the victim was allowed to gather his things which had been thrown on the ground once St Valle’s Toyota was back in his garage.