Police: Man who drove through ‘Road Closed’ signs charged with DUI

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster man who allegedly drove through ‘Road Closed’ signs, which were up due to the roadway being flooded, earlier this week has been charged with driving under the influence, according to Manor Township Police.

On Saturday around 2:15 a.m., police observed 33-year-old Shawn Roseboro driving around ‘Road Closed’ signs at Millersville Road and Charlestown Road. Police say the signs were in place due to the roadway being flooded in the area of Charlestown Park.

Police made contact with Roseboro and found him to be under the influence of alcohol. He was then transported to the Manor Township Police Station for a chemical breath test.