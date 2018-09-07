× Rapper Ty Dolla $ign arrested in Atlanta; charged with drug possession

Atlanta, Ga. (WGCL) — Atlanta Police have arrested rapper Ty Dolla $ign after they say they found him in possession of cocaine and marijuana Wednesday.

According to authorities, Tyrone William Griffin Jr. (Ty Dolla $ign) along with six other people were stopped in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officials say they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle the group was occupying. Officers searched the vehicle and located marijuana and cocaine.

Griffin is charged with possession of marijuana less than an oz., possession of cocaine and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He received a $6,000 bond and is expected to be back in court September 20 at 9:30 a.m.

The other six were released without charges.

The investigation is active and the charges could possibly change.