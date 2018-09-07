× Route 322 in northern Lancaster County reopened to traffic

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Route 322 in the vicinity of Hammer Creek in Elizabeth Township, Lancaster County, was reopened to traffic at around 6 AM this morning. This is the portion of Route 322 between Speedwell Forge Road and Pumping Station Road. The road and bridge were damaged by raging floodwaters last Friday, September 1, and closed until road repairs could be completed. The contractor that performed the repairs is now removing detour signs and electronic message signs that were used to direct traffic around the closure.

SOURCE: PennDOT