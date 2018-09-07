Shop till you drop: York City Boutique Week returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- The York City Boutique week is back for its 7th year! Friday night will officially mark the start of the week long event.

Over a dozen stores in downtown York are participating in this years boutique week. The week long event will consist of trunk shows, a luncheon, a boutique walking tour, and a fashion show.

Arthur & Daughters located at 49 N Beaver Street, features collections from independent designers ALL made in America. In 2014 the shop launched their own private label of dresses, and they are produced solely in York. They have clothing sizes from petite to plus, and they do custom made to order sizes as well.

The owner of Gusa by Victoria located at 252 W Philadelphia Street, has a unique background that she tries to showcase throughout her entire store. She grew up in Kenya and was drawn to fashion at a young age.

You can find out more about all of the shops participating, and ticketing information on the York City Boutique Week website.