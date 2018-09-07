× Stevens man facing charges after allegedly crashing into back of vehicle, fleeing while DUI

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Stevens man is facing charges after allegedly crashing into the back of a vehicle and fleeing while DUI.

Delayne Martin, 45, is facing charges of driving under the influence among other related charges.

On September 5 around 7:50 p.m., Martin was traveling northbound on North Broad Street near the intersection of East Main Street in Lititz when he struck the rear of a vehicle ahead of him that was stopped at a red light.

The driver of the struck vehicle suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Immediately after the crash, Martin fled the scene south bound on South Broad Street into Warwick Township, where an officer observed Martin and stopped him.

During the traffic stop and course of an investigation, Martin was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody.

Martin refused to provide samples of his blood to determine his blood alcohol content, and was taken into custody.

On September 6, Martin was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.