York County Prison suspends incoming non-legal mail, periodicals following inmate overdose
YORK COUNTY — York County Prison Warden Clair Doll ordered Friday the immediate suspension of all incoming non-legal mail and periodicals.
The order comes three days after an inmate was revived by naloxone due to an overdose on what’s suspected to be from an opiate-based drug, the county said in a release.
“Prison staff acted quickly to save the inmate’s life,” the release states.
During the suspension, the prison’s administration team will do the following:
- Develop solutions to provide mail privileges that decrease the risk of staff and inmate exposures to illicit drugs.
- Continue to educate staff members and inmates about situational awareness.
- Continue to educate staff members who handle mail and search inmates and their property.
An investigation into how the inmate obtained the illegal substance is ongoing.