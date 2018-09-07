× York County Prison suspends incoming non-legal mail, periodicals following inmate overdose

YORK COUNTY — York County Prison Warden Clair Doll ordered Friday the immediate suspension of all incoming non-legal mail and periodicals.

The order comes three days after an inmate was revived by naloxone due to an overdose on what’s suspected to be from an opiate-based drug, the county said in a release.

“Prison staff acted quickly to save the inmate’s life,” the release states.

During the suspension, the prison’s administration team will do the following:

Develop solutions to provide mail privileges that decrease the risk of staff and inmate exposures to illicit drugs.

Continue to educate staff members and inmates about situational awareness.

Continue to educate staff members who handle mail and search inmates and their property.

An investigation into how the inmate obtained the illegal substance is ongoing.