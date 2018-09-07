York County Prison suspends incoming non-legal mail, periodicals following inmate overdose

york county prison

YORK COUNTY — York County Prison Warden Clair Doll ordered Friday the immediate suspension of all incoming non-legal mail and periodicals.

The order comes three days after an inmate was revived by naloxone due to an overdose on what’s suspected to be from an opiate-based drug, the county said in a release.

“Prison staff acted quickly to save the inmate’s life,” the release states.

During the suspension, the prison’s administration team will do the following:

  • Develop solutions to provide mail privileges that decrease the risk of staff and inmate exposures to illicit drugs.
  • Continue to educate staff members and inmates about situational awareness.
  • Continue to educate staff members who handle mail and search inmates and their property.

An investigation into how the inmate obtained the illegal substance is ongoing.