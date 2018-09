× 14 people displaced after apartment fire in Cumberland County

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Fourteen people are displaced after an apartment complex fire in Cumberland County according to The Red Cross.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were called to the 4300 block of Carlisle Pike just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday night.

The Red Cross is assisting ten adults and 4 children who were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported.