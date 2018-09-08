× Pennsylvania State Police offers free Sunny Day Camp

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police offered a version of their Camp Cadet camp to kids and adults with special needs or disabilities.

The Sunny Day Camp, held in Hershey, and aimed to build a strong relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The day camp was free and featured games, a DJ, state police canine unit demonstrations and a state police helicopter on display.

The day camp concluded with a graduation ceremony for all participants.