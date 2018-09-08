× Chambersburg hospital workers issue statement on patient relocation

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa — In response to media reports of hospital room closures and patient relocation occurring at Chambersburg Hospital, Brad Barkdoll, critical care CNA and union chapter president at the hospital, issued this statement on behalf nearly 1500 union employees:

“Union members at Chambersburg Hospital are extremely concerned about the news of adverse environmental conditions at our hospital. We take the safety of our patients, their families, and our coworkers very seriously and are encouraged that hospital administrators are acting swiftly to address the problem. We are committed to working closely with management to aid in the effort in any way we can and continue to maintain Chambersburg Hospital as a safe, clean, fully-functional healthcare facility for our community.”

This comes after media reports of the hospital dealing with weather-related moisture by diverting and transferring patients.