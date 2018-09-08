× Fire damages York Township home on South George Street

YORK TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. — An early morning fire caused thousands in damages to a York Township home on Saturday.

Crews were dispatched to the home, located on the 2000 block of S. George St., York Township, around 3:46 a.m., according to Sean Smith, assistant chief of the Goodwill Fire Company.

Smith said that, according to the York Area Regional Police Department, the fire likely started from an electrical box outside of the home and traveled upward. The fire had reached the second story by the time that crews arrived.

Crews battled the blaze for nearly three hours.

YRPD detective Donald Hopple Jr. determined that the total costs of damages is around $105,000.

There were no reported injuries.

The home’s owner was not present at the time of the fire.