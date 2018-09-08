× Harrisburg man charged with rape after incident in 2016

PENBROOK BOROUGH, Dauphin County, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been charged with rape of a child, along with four other charges, stemming from an incident in 2016.

According to police, Jeremiah Wandell Lewis, 21, of Harrisburg has been charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

The charges arose after an investigation from an incident that occurred in 2016. Lewis is accused having sexual contact with a 12-year old when he was 18-years old, according police reports.