More Unwelcome Rainfall For Sunday

WET WEEKEND CONTINUES

On one hand, at least the summer heat has gone for now, thanks to the cold front which passed through our area on Friday. Easterly winds off the ocean courtesy of high pressure over New England will persist through the rest of the weekend. Meanwhile, the front is stalling and picking up remnants of “Gordon” from the Midwest; granted, in this scenario it was going to rain anyway. But those tropical remnants will be ensuring we get just that much more.

The National Weather Service has placed the entire area under a Flood Watch through Monday evening because of the possibility of flooding of small streams and creeks.

RAINS MORE SCATTERED AFTER WEEKEND

After the tropical remnants pass by on Monday, the boundary will lift north of us as a warm front, getting temperatures back up to more seasonable levels. So, “cool and damp” will become “warm and humid”, and the steady, cool rainfall will become more like a scattered showers and thunderstorms scenario Monday and into Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday could also feature a few scattered storms, but it will just be from the heat and the humidity, not any major weather feature in particular.

WHAT ABOUT “FLORENCE”?

But then for the rest of the week, all eyes will be on “Florence” and its eventual track, which as of this posting could take it anywhere from the Carolina coasts to make landfall, or even get just close enough then turn up the eastern seaboard. In either scenario, our area could be affected by yet more unwelcome rainfall. So have a plan and stay Weather Smart with Fox43 and stay with us all week.

