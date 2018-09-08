× Volunteers set up 1,000 flag display outside of the West Manheim Elementary School

HANOVER, York County, Pa. — Ahead of Patriot Day on September 11, people were busy outside, setting up a display in Hanover, York County.

Members of the Exchange Club of Hanover spent the day setting up 1,000 flags outside of the West Manheim Elementary School.

The flags, which will be outside of the school from Sept 8 to Sept. 15, were set up by volunteers.

The display is meant to honor those who lost their life in the 9/11 terror attacks 17 years ago.