Wet weather doesn't slow down York Fair attendees

YORK, York County, Pa. — America’s oldest fair is underway.

This year’s York Fair has all of your favorite attractions, and some new ones, too.

There are tons of food vendors serving all types of foods and drinks, from lemonade to fried Oreos and everything in between.

There are also rides for kids of all ages.

And despite the cloudy, somewhat rainy weather today, it did not stop many people from coming to the fair, which is a tradition to some.

Fair-goers also got the chance to meet some of the FOX43 news team including: Lyndsay Barna, Jack Eble and Chelsea Koerbler.

The fair runs through Sept. 16.