York County of Emergency Management urges homeowners to prepare ahead of flood watch

YORK, Pa. — This summer has brought on record-breaking amounts of rainfall resulting in devastating flood damage throughout Central Pennsylvania.

“There’s been flooding throughout the summer and just the heat and humidity so it’s been one of the worst summers in this area, I mean, our whole lives,” said Sharon Mead, Hellam Township flood victim.

With flood watches looming over the area, Sharon Mead of York County, whose home has already seen what flood waters can do, says she’s as prepared as she can be.

“Everything is more secure in the basement as far as up higher we’ve gotten rid of a lot of things,” said Mead. “We do have stuff up on shelves in more tubs and stuff rather than just in garbage bags or on shelves,” she added.

“The best time to prepare for the next one is right after the last one just happened,” said Mark Walters, York County Communications Director.

Mark Walters, who works alongside York County`s Office of Emergency Management says if you’ve experienced flooding in the past few weeks or live in a flood-prone area, there are a few things to keep in mind.

“Whether it’s a evacuation plan, somewhere else to go for temporary shelter, what to do with your animals if you have to leave,” said Walters.

Walters says he and his team are prepared for any inclement weather, adding that they do have rescue boats already on standby.

“That’s something that we’re in the process of preparing if we need to deploy and again we hope we don’t have to do that, but we have someone who is in close touch with PEMA and they’d be willing to assist us in need be,” said Walters.

If you’ve experienced storm damage, you can report it to York County Office of Emergency Management’s storm damage reporting tool here: yorkcountypa.gov