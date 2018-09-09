Flood warning in effect for much of the area
The National Weather Service of State College has issued a flood warning for much of South central Pennsylvania.
The following counties are in a flood warning until 4:30 p.m.
- Bedford County in south central Pennsylvania
- Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania
- Adams County in south central Pennsylvania
- Southern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania
- York County in south central Pennsylvania
- Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania
- Somerset County in south central Pennsylvania
- Fulton County in south central Pennsylvania
- Southern Blair County in central Pennsylvania
- Southwestern Perry County in south central Pennsylvania
- Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania
- Cambria County in central Pennsylvania
At 1024 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that a large area of heavy rain was falling over all of southern Pennsylvania. The heavy rain will continue into this afternoon and cause flooding of poor drainage areas and some small streams.
Rainfall over the past day has totaled 2 to 3 inches across the Laurel Highlands and South Central counties, while east of the Susquehanna between 1 and 2 inches has fallen. Additional rainfall of over one inch is expected by late this afternoon.
Some locations that will experience flooding include… Lancaster, Altoona, York, Johnstown, Chambersburg, Carlisle, Hanover, Weigelstown, Elizabethtown, Waynesboro, Columbia, Millersville, Gettysburg, Willow Street, Mount Joy, Parkville, Red Lion, Somerset, Hollidaysburg and Shippensburg.