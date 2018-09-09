× Flood warning in effect for much of the area

The National Weather Service of State College has issued a flood warning for much of South central Pennsylvania.

The following counties are in a flood warning until 4:30 p.m.

Bedford County in south central Pennsylvania

Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania

Adams County in south central Pennsylvania

Southern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania

York County in south central Pennsylvania

Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania

Somerset County in south central Pennsylvania

Fulton County in south central Pennsylvania

Southern Blair County in central Pennsylvania

Southwestern Perry County in south central Pennsylvania

Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania

Cambria County in central Pennsylvania

At 1024 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that a large area of heavy rain was falling over all of southern Pennsylvania. The heavy rain will continue into this afternoon and cause flooding of poor drainage areas and some small streams.

Rainfall over the past day has totaled 2 to 3 inches across the Laurel Highlands and South Central counties, while east of the Susquehanna between 1 and 2 inches has fallen. Additional rainfall of over one inch is expected by late this afternoon.

Some locations that will experience flooding include… Lancaster, Altoona, York, Johnstown, Chambersburg, Carlisle, Hanover, Weigelstown, Elizabethtown, Waynesboro, Columbia, Millersville, Gettysburg, Willow Street, Mount Joy, Parkville, Red Lion, Somerset, Hollidaysburg and Shippensburg.