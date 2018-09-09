× Free admission and parking at the York Fair on Sunday

The Fair must go on! Gates will be open today at 12pm! Admission and parking will be FREE with our rain discount. When you come to visit please enter through gates 1,4 or 6.

Regardless of the weather there are several reasons for you to come out today. Erik Estrada meet & greets will still take place (at Fire Station 51), as well as Garret Shultz (5pm) & LANCO (6:30pm) at the Community Pavilion. Be sure to stop in at the Livestock Arena, and Ag Education Center to learn more about the Fair’s roots in agriculture. All buildings on the grounds will remain open.

For safety reasons rides and games in the Midway and Kiddie Kingdom will NOT be open today. There may be a limited amount of food, vendors, and commercial exhibits.

The Fair will close at 9pm today, September 9, 2018.

We will see you soon!