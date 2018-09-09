“Gordon” Remnants Leaving; Turning Attention To “Florence”

SUNDAY WASHOUT LETTING UP

As the storm that was once “Gordon” rode an old stalled out frontal boundary located south of our area, rain that we would have gotten anyway because of the front was exacerbated by the tropical remnants. Minor flooding was widespread throughout the area, prompting formal warnings from the National Weather Service and continuing the Flood Watch, scheduled to remain in effect until 8pm Monday! (Considering it was issued on Saturday afternoon, that’s a fairly long time for a flood watch over a large area). Harrisburg International Airport set a record as of the evening climate report: 1.78″. That number will obviously be revised as of midnight. The high temp. of 58 was also a record, a rare “coldest high temperature” for the date. The old record was 62 degrees set in 1912!

As the center of the storm system moves through the middle of the Commonwealth, relatively drier air aloft will taper the steady, heavy rain to scattered showers and drizzle overnight. Areas of fog will form. The next round of the heaviest rainfall looks like they will set up northwest of the boundary, which will be advancing north as a warm front. While additional heavy rainfall amounts will be possible from here on through Monday, they will be much more scattered around, as opposed to just about everyone getting them.

DRIER MIDWEEK

All that will be left of “Gordon” and a cold front will slide to our east midweek, warming us up (ironic, but drier air will lead to more sunshine behind the front and warmer temperatures). Showers and storms will be isolated at most, as high pressure from New England and around the periphery of the next tropical cyclone keeps the atmosphere a bit more stable.

AND THEN CAME “FLORENCE”

The next Atlantic storm that has the eastern seaboard in its sites is Hurricane “Florence”. The storm will likely continue to strengthen as it heads for the Carolina Coast. There are still some uncertainties as to the exact track of the center. But the highest probabilities now appear to be for a landfall in South or North Carolina around Wednesday, some inland penetration, and then a stall. That stall could drop extremely heavy rainfall on the Mid-Atlantic coastal plain to the southern half of the Appalachians causing very serious flash flooding. All coastal interests from the Carolinas up to the Delmarva should track the progress of the storm because of high surf, but also outer rainbands could reach as far north as Ocean City, MD, where BikeFest begins toward the end of the week.

As for effects from the storm for our area, a lot will depend on how far north the storm makes it before it slows to a crawl. At this point, there is no certainty yet whether this area will get rain, but it would be close enough that slight changes in the eventual path could mean heavy rain returning here, right where we don’t need it.

For more information, click here: https://fox43.com/weather/