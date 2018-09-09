Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
HS Football Frenzy
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
59°
59°
Low
60°
High
70°
Sun
56°
64°
Mon
58°
72°
Tue
68°
82°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
HSFF 2018 week 3 Cedar Cliff at Harrisburg highlights
Posted 1:03 AM, September 9, 2018, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Cedar Cliff: 13
Harrisburg: 46
Popular
College to strip athletes of Nike branding over Kaepernick controversy
Police: Eight people now charged in connection with death of 3-year-old girl
Victim, suspect identified in York Springs homicide
Gettysburg man wanted for stealing several firearms taken into custody
Latest News
HSFF 2018 week 3 Cedar Cliff at Harrisburg highlights
Jonestown police searching for purse thief
Police in Upper Allen investigating attempted burglary
Wet weather doesn’t slow down York Fair attendees
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 2 Cedar Cliff at Cocalico highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 1 Cedar Crest at Lebanon highlights
High School Football Frenzy
News
Sports
The FOX43 Frenzy Five: Here are 5 high school football games to watch this week
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 2 Cedar Crest at Hershey highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 3 York at Cedar Crest highlights
Scores and Schedules
2018 Mid-Penn Conference football schedule/results
News
Sports
Community surprises Cedar Cliff 12U All-Stars ahead of regional tournament appearance
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Hershey at Milton Hershey
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 Week 3 preview
Scores and Schedules
HSFF 2018 Schedules & Scores via ScoreStream
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – August 31, 2018 Week 2
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – August 24, 2018 Week 1
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
The Frenzy Five: Here are five high school football games to watch in Week 3
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.