Lenkerville Elementary closed Monday, Sept. 10 as school awaits air quality results
MILLERSBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. — Lenkerville Elementary will be closed to students on Monday, Sept. 10, according to the Millersburg Area School District.
The school announced the decision via an email:
As of the close of business on Friday, September 7, 2018, the complete results of the air quality testing at Lenkerville Elementary were not available to the district as the air samples were sent to a professional laboratory for testing and evaluation. As an additional precaution, and after further consultation with our contracted professional analytics company, Lenkerville Elementary will be closed to students on Monday, September 10, 2018. We anticipate receiving the complete results of the air quality testing by the end of the business day on Monday, September 10. Lenkerville Elementary staff should report to the middle school/high school complex at their regular time. The district will continue to take the appropriate responses as necessary based upon the complete findings of the air quality tests and the recommendations from our contracted professional analytics company.
The Millersburg Area School District will continue to take proactive measures to maintain the health, safety and welfare of our students and staff. We, again, appreciate your continued support and understanding. We will provide you with additional updates as necessary.
Thank you.