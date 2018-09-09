× Memorial Stair Climb honors fallen 9/11 firefighters

LANCASTER, Lancaster County, Pa. — It was an emotional day for many firefighters across the country.

Each year, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation holds numerous 9/11 memorial stair climbs.

More than 250 people showed up at the one in Lancaster to remember those who died in the line of duty 17 years ago.

Lancaster’s stair climb was held at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Participants climbed the equivalent of 110 stories, representing the number of stories in the twin towers.

Each of the climbers remembered the 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day by carrying a picture badge of one of the New York City firefighters who died.

Climbers walked up stairs for more than two hours.

“We always say we ‘climbed because they climbed,’ so just walking these steps and thinking about the men who died that day,” said one participant. “Every step is just kind of a reminder of the sacrifices they made. Most firefighters here know somebody whose died in the line of the duty, or has a friend who knew somebody who died in the line of duty. So it’s just a way to remember not only the firefighters in New York but every firefighter who dies in the line of duty.

The money raised from the event will go toward the counseling service unit of the New York City Fire Department.