Mill Road Elementary School students to have class at Rheems Elementary on Monday, Sept. 10
ELIZABETHTOWN, Lancaster County, Pa. — Mill Road Elementary students and staff will have classes at Rheems Elementary on Monday, Sept. 10, according to the Elizabethtown Area School District.
The announcement was made on the school district’s website:
Anticipating the need for mold remediation at Mill Road, Mill Road Elementary students and staff will be housed at Rheems Elementary School beginning Monday. There will be no changes to bus route locations and times for regular bus riders. Plans for shuttling walkers from Mill Road to Rheems and car rider information are as follows: Walkers should arrive at the front of Mill Road Elementary by 8:35 a.m. for a bus departure promptly at 8:40 a.m. Parents who plan on driving their child to Rheems Elementary should use Lime Street in the town of Rheems.