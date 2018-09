× Accomac Road partially closed after some areas collapse

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. — A stretch of Accomac Road in Hellam Township has been closed, according to Eastern York County Emergency Management Agency.

The closure is on Accomac Road, between Dark Hollow Road and River Drive.

Accomac Road suffered damage after last weekend’s rains and flooding and the collapsed areas are where repairs are being made to the road.

PennDOT will be out to assess the damage on Monday morning.